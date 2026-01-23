Sampann Utpadan India consolidated net profit rises 59.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.56% to Rs 36.37 crore

Net profit of Sampann Utpadan India rose 59.66% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.56% to Rs 36.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.36.3723.8411.25-0.133.95-0.312.54-1.761.901.19

