Friday, January 23, 2026 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance consolidated net profit declines 22.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit declines 22.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 12033.22 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance declined 22.09% to Rs 2529.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3246.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 12033.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10590.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12033.2210590.12 14 OPM %72.9172.38 -PBDT3540.152921.07 21 PBT3363.522759.15 22 NP2529.653246.85 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the December 2025 quarter

India Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SBI Cap Securities standalone net profit rises 16.64% in the December 2025 quarter

SBI Cap Securities standalone net profit rises 16.64% in the December 2025 quarter

SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 37.06% in the December 2025 quarter

SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 37.06% in the December 2025 quarter

BEML Land Assets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

BEML Land Assets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 15.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 15.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday