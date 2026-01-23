Shriram Finance consolidated net profit declines 22.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.63% to Rs 12033.22 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance declined 22.09% to Rs 2529.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3246.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 12033.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10590.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12033.2210590.1272.9172.383540.152921.073363.522759.152529.653246.85

