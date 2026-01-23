SBI Cap Securities standalone net profit rises 16.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 622.72 crore

Net profit of SBI Cap Securities rose 16.64% to Rs 159.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 136.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 622.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 561.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.622.72561.4746.5546.73225.02194.07214.18184.50159.02136.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News