SBI Cap Securities standalone net profit rises 16.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 622.72 croreNet profit of SBI Cap Securities rose 16.64% to Rs 159.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 136.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 622.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 561.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales622.72561.47 11 OPM %46.5546.73 -PBDT225.02194.07 16 PBT214.18184.50 16 NP159.02136.33 17
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:50 PM IST