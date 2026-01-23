SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 37.06% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 103.06% to Rs 86.28 croreNet profit of SG Finserve rose 37.06% to Rs 32.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 103.06% to Rs 86.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales86.2842.49 103 OPM %92.2778.72 -PBDT43.2132.28 34 PBT43.0432.15 34 NP32.4723.69 37
First Published: Jan 23 2026