SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 37.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of SG Finserve rose 37.06% to Rs 32.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 103.06% to Rs 86.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.86.2842.4992.2778.7243.2132.2843.0432.1532.4723.69

