Coforge Ltd soars 0.47%, gains for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5680.1, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24275.05. The Sensex is at 79948.72, up 0.64%. Coforge Ltd has gained around 14.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37299.15, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5653, up 0.39% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 20.63% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% jump in NIFTY and a 25.65% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 38.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

