HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 0.29%, up for five straight sessions

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1485.15, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.74% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% gain in NIFTY and a 25.65% gain in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1485.15, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24275.05. The Sensex is at 79948.72, up 0.64%. HCL Technologies Ltd has added around 13.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37299.15, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1479, up 0.32% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 24.74% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% gain in NIFTY and a 25.65% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 34.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

