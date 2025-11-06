Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 38.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.22% to Rs 817.99 croreNet profit of Sanathan Textiles declined 38.21% to Rs 20.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 817.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 742.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales817.99742.17 10 OPM %7.727.84 -PBDT51.7156.78 -9 PBT33.2745.37 -27 NP20.1232.56 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content