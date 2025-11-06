Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SIS consolidated net profit rises 17.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 14.98% to Rs 3758.52 crore

Net profit of SIS rose 17.32% to Rs 80.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.98% to Rs 3758.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3268.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3758.523268.81 15 OPM %4.484.43 -PBDT151.08118.01 28 PBT103.5076.01 36 NP80.7368.81 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

