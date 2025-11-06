Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 2.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 966.77 croreNet profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 2.21% to Rs 85.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 966.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 863.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales966.77863.98 12 OPM %12.1412.43 -PBDT129.54124.59 4 PBT113.22111.44 2 NP85.5683.71 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content