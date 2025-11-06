Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.44% to Rs 27.97 croreNet Loss of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.44% to Rs 27.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales27.9731.23 -10 OPM %10.1934.29 -PBDT-10.75-3.46 -211 PBT-11.28-3.93 -187 NP-11.28-2.18 -417
