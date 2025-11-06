Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 10.44% to Rs 27.97 crore

Net Loss of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.44% to Rs 27.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales27.9731.23 -10 OPM %10.1934.29 -PBDT-10.75-3.46 -211 PBT-11.28-3.93 -187 NP-11.28-2.18 -417

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 2.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 2.21% in the September 2025 quarter

SIS consolidated net profit rises 17.32% in the September 2025 quarter

SIS consolidated net profit rises 17.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit rises 22.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit rises 22.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 2577.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 2577.39% in the September 2025 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 36.39% in the September 2025 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 36.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGroww IPOSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchLenskart IPO Allotment TodayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon