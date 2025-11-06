Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 2577.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 672.34% to Rs 120.33 croreNet profit of Ravindra Energy rose 2577.39% to Rs 30.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 672.34% to Rs 120.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales120.3315.58 672 OPM %30.953.72 -PBDT31.901.76 1713 PBT25.78-0.23 LP NP30.791.15 2577
