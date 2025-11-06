Inox India consolidated net profit rises 22.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.85% to Rs 358.22 croreNet profit of Inox India rose 22.93% to Rs 60.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 358.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 306.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales358.22306.56 17 OPM %21.7520.85 -PBDT86.8174.52 16 PBT79.1968.60 15 NP60.8449.49 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content