Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox India consolidated net profit rises 22.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit rises 22.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 16.85% to Rs 358.22 crore

Net profit of Inox India rose 22.93% to Rs 60.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 358.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 306.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales358.22306.56 17 OPM %21.7520.85 -PBDT86.8174.52 16 PBT79.1968.60 15 NP60.8449.49 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 2577.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 2577.39% in the September 2025 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 36.39% in the September 2025 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 36.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 3.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 3.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.15% in the September 2025 quarter

GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 107.08% in the September 2025 quarter

GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 107.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGroww IPOSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchLenskart IPO Allotment TodayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon