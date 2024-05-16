Sales decline 9.21% to Rs 551.77 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 11.57% to Rs 239.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 270.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.10% to Rs 1252.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2125.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores declined 5.91% to Rs 163.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.21% to Rs 551.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 607.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.551.77607.711252.132125.8137.6438.7225.5718.46234.11245.13382.86423.77219.45228.87325.02359.51163.61173.89239.46270.79