Sangam India ties up with IB Vogt Solar India for 27 MWp solar power plant

Sangam India ties up with IB Vogt Solar India for 27 MWp solar power plant

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sangam (India) announced that it has entered into an agreement with IB Vogt Solar India for setting up a solar power plant with a planned capacity of 27.00 MWp, subject to a variation of up to 5%.

This indicates that the final installed capacity may vary slightly based on technical and site-specific factors. The agreement aims to enhance renewable energy usage and lower energy costs. The company also clarified that it does not have any equity interest in IB Vogt Solar India and that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Sangam (India) engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling synthetic blended, cotton & textured yarn, fabrics, denim fabrics, and ready-made seamless garments. The companys consolidated net profit surged 316.8% to Rs 23.13 crore on a 16.4% increase in net sales to Rs 786.18 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Shares of Sangam India shed 0.19% to Rs 457 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

