Bosch consolidated net profit rises 139.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.93% to Rs 4788.60 croreNet profit of Bosch rose 139.35% to Rs 1116.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 466.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 4788.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4316.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4788.604316.80 11 OPM %13.3512.04 -PBDT922.80696.30 33 PBT837.80610.70 37 NP1116.10466.30 139
