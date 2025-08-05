Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bosch consolidated net profit rises 139.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 139.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 10.93% to Rs 4788.60 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 139.35% to Rs 1116.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 466.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.93% to Rs 4788.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4316.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4788.604316.80 11 OPM %13.3512.04 -PBDT922.80696.30 33 PBT837.80610.70 37 NP1116.10466.30 139

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 73.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 73.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 84.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 84.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Southern Infoconsultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Southern Infoconsultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit rises 16.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Inox India consolidated net profit rises 16.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon