Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.46% to Rs 55.25 croreNet profit of Acknit Industries declined 13.64% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 55.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales55.2557.23 -3 OPM %7.177.41 -PBDT3.073.61 -15 PBT2.302.72 -15 NP1.711.98 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content