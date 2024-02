Sanofi India standalone net profit rises 5.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 3.27% to Rs 693.90 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 2.80% to Rs 603.20 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 620.60 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 2851.10 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 2770.10 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.

Net profit of Sanofi India rose 5.19% to Rs 137.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 130.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 693.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 671.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.