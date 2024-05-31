Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 165.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.34% to Rs 15.73 croreNet profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 165.85% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 104.72% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.66% to Rs 68.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
