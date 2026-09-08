Sansera Engineering takes wing as broker initiates coverage

Sansera Engineering jumped 3.85% to Rs 4,046.40 after a foreign brokerage initiated coverage on the company with an 'outperform' rating and a target price of Rs 4,954.

The target price implies an upside of 22.43% from the ruling market price.

The brokerage said Sansera's growth engine is set to "take wings", led by its aerospace, defence and semiconductor (ADS) segment. The segment is supported by a strong order book and India's growing emergence as an aerospace manufacturing hub for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers.

The ADS business is also margin accretive and generates superior asset turns, which could improve Sansera's overall capital efficiency, the brokerage said.

The brokerage expects Sansera's earnings per share (EPS) to more than double over the next three years. It described the company as a potential "2x in three years" story.

The brokerage expects the ADS business to scale up rapidly, with revenue projected to increase 4.5 times between FY25 and FY27.

The company's order book which represents peak annual revenues for new business excluding ADS stood at Rs 1849.3 crore as on 30 June 2026. The total unexecuted order backlog for the ADS business stood at Rs 4436.8 crore as on 30 June 2026.

The brokerage estimated revenue from the segment could reach Rs 1,500 crore annually by FY29, implying a 65% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-FY29.

Sansera delivered a highest ever revenue during the Q1 FY27 quarter along with stable margins EBITDA and PAT levels. On a consolidated basis, the firm's revenue from operations rose 33% YoY to Rs 1,021.3 crore in Q1 FY27, while EBITDA increased 48% to Rs 196.1 crore and EBITDA margin improved to 19.2% from 17.2%. Profit after tax rose 39% to Rs 87.4 crore, with PAT margin improving to 8.6% from 8.2%.

Sansera Engineering is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision-engineered components for automotive and non-automotive sectors. In automotive, it manufactures precision-forged and machined components and assemblies for engines, transmissions, suspension, braking and chassis systems across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Its non-automotive portfolio includes precision components for aerospace, off-road, agriculture, engineering and capital goods segments.

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