Sarda Proteins standalone net profit rises 263.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2971.43% to Rs 4.30 croreNet profit of Sarda Proteins rose 263.64% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2971.43% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.300.14 2971 OPM %6.7478.57 -PBDT0.400.11 264 PBT0.400.11 264 NP0.400.11 264
