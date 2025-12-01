Monday, December 01, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto Nov sales volume jump 8%

Bajaj Auto Nov sales volume jump 8%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Bajaj Auto sold 4,53,273 units in month of November 2025 compared to 4,21,640 units in November 2024, recording a growth of 8% on YoY basis.

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,47,516 units (up 3% YoY) and exports of 2,05,757 units (up 14% YoY) in November 2025.

The company sold 3,79,714 two-wheeler units (up 3% YoY) and 73,559 commercial vehicle units (up 37% YoY) in November 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

