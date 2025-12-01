Monday, December 01, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin receives USFDA approval for biosimilar Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne)

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Lupin announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) has approved Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne) 6 mg/0.6 mL injection for subcutaneous use in a single-dose prefilled syringe, as biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) 6 mg/0.6 mL injection.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Biotech facility in Pune, which was inspected by the U.S. FDA prior to approval.

Armlupeg is indicated for:

- Decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.

- Increase survival in patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation.

 

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

