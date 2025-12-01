Lupin receives USFDA approval for biosimilar Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne)

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Biotech facility in Pune, which was inspected by the U.S. FDA prior to approval.
Armlupeg is indicated for:
- Decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.
- Increase survival in patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content