Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.57% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Adarsh Mercantile reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 253.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Surat Trade &amp; Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Standard Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 57.50% in the March 2024 quarter

DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Perfect-Octave Media Projects standalone net profit declines 48.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

INR Slumps Against US Dollar Ahead Of Local GDP Numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon