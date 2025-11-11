Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 0.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.42% to Rs 334.86 croreNet profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 0.74% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.42% to Rs 334.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 271.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales334.86271.31 23 OPM %5.197.68 -PBDT11.1711.33 -1 PBT10.8811.04 -1 NP8.208.14 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content