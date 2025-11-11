Solex Energy consolidated net profit declines 42.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.66% to Rs 155.02 croreNet profit of Solex Energy declined 42.64% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 155.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales155.02131.75 18 OPM %11.9910.88 -PBDT12.3312.76 -3 PBT7.8910.78 -27 NP5.229.10 -43
