Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 26.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.74% to Rs 153.11 croreNet profit of Thejo Engineering rose 26.78% to Rs 15.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 153.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales153.11133.44 15 OPM %13.7512.64 -PBDT22.1819.52 14 PBT19.9914.65 36 NP15.1011.91 27
