ICRA consolidated net profit declines 7.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.34% to Rs 163.59 crore

Net profit of ICRA declined 7.64% to Rs 38.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.34% to Rs 163.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 120.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

