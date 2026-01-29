Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 120.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.53% to Rs 1.22 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 120.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.53% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.220.7672.1351.320.880.400.880.400.880.40

