Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 120.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 60.53% to Rs 1.22 croreNet profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 120.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.53% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.220.76 61 OPM %72.1351.32 -PBDT0.880.40 120 PBT0.880.40 120 NP0.880.40 120
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST