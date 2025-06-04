Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sathlokhar Synergys rises after securing Rs 64-cr orders

Sathlokhar Synergys rises after securing Rs 64-cr orders

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global rose 2.95% to Rs 433.40 after the company announced that it has secured two orders worth Rs 64 crore from High Glory Footwear India and MWM Spaces.

The first contract is an MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) work order from High Glory Footwear India for its SEZ factory at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Tamil Nadu. Valued at Rs 33.71 crore, the project is scheduled for completion by March 2026.

The second contract, worth Rs 30.31 crore, involves civil and PEB (pre-engineered building) works for MWM Spaces at the Apollo Tyres factory site in Andhra Pradesh. This project is also targeted for completion by March 2026.

 

With these additions, the companys total order book now stands at Rs 859.98 crore.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global provides specialized engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the construction of buildings and infrastructure facilities.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 384.8% to Rs 26.18 crore on a 183.5% jump in net sales to Rs 246.97 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

