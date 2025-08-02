Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.97% to Rs 4.52 croreNet profit of Saven Technologies rose 100.00% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.97% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.523.30 37 OPM %19.9124.24 -PBDT1.750.96 82 PBT1.650.91 81 NP1.360.68 100
