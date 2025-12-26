Friday, December 26, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dilip Buildcon edges higher after bagging road construction contract in Bihar

Dilip Buildcon edges higher after bagging road construction contract in Bihar

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Dilip Buildcon rose 3.80% to Rs 484.25 after the company announced that it has secured a letter of award (LOA) for a significant road construction project in Bihar.

Valued at Rs 3,400 crore, the contract was awarded by Adani Road Transport (ARTL). The employer of the project is Bihar State Road Development Corporation.

The project involves the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the Ganga Path, which will connect the Sultanganj-Bhagalpur-Sabour Road. Executed on a back-to-back basis, the scope of work covers everything from the initial design and engineering to the final testing and commissioning of the roadway.

The project spans a total construction length of 41.090 kilometers. The project is scheduled for completition within a 42-month timeframe.

 

In a separate regulatory filing, Dilip Buildcon announced that it has been selected as the successful bidder for a major power transmission project in Karnataka. Valued at Rs 1,850 crore, the contract was awarded by REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL).

The project involves establishing a 400/220/33 kV sub-station at Mekhali in the Belagavi District, along with the construction of associated 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines.

Dilip Buildcon will execute this project on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will acquire 100% equity in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to serve as the transmission service provider for a period of 35 years following the commercial operation date.

The project was secured through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process and will operate under a transmission service agreement (TSA). The construction and commissioning are expected to be completed within 24 months.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 22.8% to Rs 181.49 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 235.24 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 22.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1925.89 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NIFTEM-Kundli Empanelled as PIA under PM VIKAS to Skill 2,110 Minority Youth in Food Processing Across Four States

Seshaasai Technologies secures contract from leading Public Sector Bank

ABB India Ltd soars 0.02%, up for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 0.11%, up for five straight sessions

Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 0.19%, up for fifth straight session

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

