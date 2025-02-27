Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd rises for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 856.25, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.38% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% gain in NIFTY and a 14.11% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 856.25, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 22529.05. The Sensex is at 74614.62, up 0.02%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has added around 12.8% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23036.05, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 856.2, up 1.67% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up 17.38% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% gain in NIFTY and a 14.11% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 39.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nestle India Ltd soars 0.78%, gains for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd soars 0.78%, gains for fifth straight session

Dollar index recovers mildly but stays near 2025 lows; US GDP and PCE data in focus

Dollar index recovers mildly but stays near 2025 lows; US GDP and PCE data in focus

Shakti Pumps invests Rs 6 crore in its arm Shakti EV Mobility

Shakti Pumps invests Rs 6 crore in its arm Shakti EV Mobility

Vesuvius India climbs after Q4 results, stock split

Vesuvius India climbs after Q4 results, stock split

Wheels India edges lower for third day; down over 30% in six months

Wheels India edges lower for third day; down over 30% in six months

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon