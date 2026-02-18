SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd up for third consecutive session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 787.5, up 1.4% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.21% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 20.74% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 787.5, up 1.4% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has slipped around 6.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28287.4, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

