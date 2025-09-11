Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 2.68% in the June 2025 quarter

SBI General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 2.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 2191.61 crore

Net profit of SBI General Insurance Company rose 2.68% to Rs 187.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 182.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 2191.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1950.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2191.611950.78 12 OPM %11.29-1.82 -PBDT248.80243.64 2 PBT248.80243.64 2 NP187.67182.77 3

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

