SBI General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 2.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 2191.61 croreNet profit of SBI General Insurance Company rose 2.68% to Rs 187.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 182.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 2191.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1950.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2191.611950.78 12 OPM %11.29-1.82 -PBDT248.80243.64 2 PBT248.80243.64 2 NP187.67182.77 3
