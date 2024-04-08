Sensex (    %)
                             
Adani Green Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1945.25, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 116.34% in last one year as compared to a 28.67% jump in NIFTY and a 73.05% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1945.25, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 22676. The Sensex is at 74771.35, up 0.7%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has gained around 0.77% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39451.55, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.16 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

