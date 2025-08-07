Rain Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 4401.38 croreNet profit of Rain Industries reported to Rs 60.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 77.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 4401.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4094.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4401.384094.15 8 OPM %14.309.02 -PBDT428.53183.30 134 PBT203.59-2.23 LP NP60.70-77.88 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content