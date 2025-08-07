Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 89.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.27% to Rs 1056.23 croreNet profit of Hinduja Global Solutions declined 89.47% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 1056.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1091.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1056.231091.92 -3 OPM %2.721.53 -PBDT101.8587.00 17 PBT-26.48-44.20 40 NP17.43165.56 -89
