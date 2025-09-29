Monday, September 29, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sealmatic India jumps on bonus issue plan

Sealmatic India jumps on bonus issue plan

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Sealmatic India surged 5.30% to Rs 465 after the company said its board will meet on 3 October 2025, to consider a proposal for issuing bonus shares.

Sealmatic India manufactures mechanical seals and catering to energy intensive industries such as power generation, oil and gas, chemicals and water desalination.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit soared 190.18% to Rs 9.46 crore on 67.76% increase in net sales to Rs 57.04 crore in H2FY25 over H2FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Softtech Engineers gains after securing Rs 17-cr order from AAI

Softtech Engineers gains after securing Rs 17-cr order from AAI

EID Parry (India) Ltd Slips 2.67%

EID Parry (India) Ltd Slips 2.67%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 1.54%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 1.54%

Indices opens higher; breadth negative

Indices opens higher; breadth negative

Lupin to acquire VISUfarma to broaden its portfolio of ophthalmic biz

Lupin to acquire VISUfarma to broaden its portfolio of ophthalmic biz

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyJinkushal Industries IPOSuba Hotels IPOGold-Silver Price TodayJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon