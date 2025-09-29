EID Parry (India) Ltd Slips 2.67%

EID Parry (India) Ltd has lost 10.84% over last one month compared to 2.7% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.82% rise in the SENSEX
EID Parry (India) Ltd fell 2.67% today to trade at Rs 1004. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.47% to quote at 20054.14. The index is down 2.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd decreased 2.18% and Hindustan Unilever Ltd lost 1.95% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 16.06 % over last one year compared to the 5.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.
EID Parry (India) Ltd has lost 10.84% over last one month compared to 2.7% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3145 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9114 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1246.45 on 31 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 639.3 on 03 Mar 2025.
