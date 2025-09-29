Monday, September 29, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 1.54%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 1.54%

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 8.74% over last one month compared to 8.39% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.82% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 1.54% today to trade at Rs 455.85. The BSE Metal index is up 0.54% to quote at 32936.6. The index is up 8.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 1.25% and Jindal Steel Ltd added 1.18% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 3.82 % over last one year compared to the 5.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 8.74% over last one month compared to 8.39% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5724 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.99 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 575 on 30 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

