Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 7.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 46.50 croreNet profit of Titan Biotech rose 7.19% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 46.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales46.5043.11 8 OPM %18.8019.14 -PBDT9.268.56 8 PBT8.117.52 8 NP6.866.40 7
