SEBI comes up with Infrastructure Investment Trusts Fourth Amendment Regulations

SEBI comes up with Infrastructure Investment Trusts Fourth Amendment Regulations

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has come up with the Infrastructure Investment Trusts (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2025, introducing targeted changes to enhance investor classification and capital participation norms for InvITs. This amendment provides a revision of the definition of certain investor categories, including family trusts and intermediaries, requiring them to have a net worth exceeding Rs 500 crore to be recognised under the relevant clause. SEBI also aligns the definition of qualified institutional buyer with that under the ICDR Regulations, 2018, ensuring uniformity across regulatory frameworks. SEBI has altered the definition of strategic investor, expanding its eligibility to institutional investors, specific foreign portfolio investors, and regulated NBFCs across middle, upper, and top layers. The regulations say that Strategic investors must invest at least 5% of the total offer size, subject to FEMA compliance.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

