Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 5.05% to Rs 6.45 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) declined 41.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.05% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 104.76% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.82% to Rs 38.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.456.14 5 38.4930.35 27 OPM %3.4113.03 -9.389.88 - PBDT0.360.96 -63 4.023.33 21 PBT0.090.59 -85 2.871.83 57 NP0.070.12 -42 2.151.05 105

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

