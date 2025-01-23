Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Senores Pharma spurts as PAT jumps to Rs 16 cr in Q3 FY25

Senores Pharma spurts as PAT jumps to Rs 16 cr in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Senores Pharmaceuticals jumped 14.09% to Rs 568.05 after the pharma company's consolidated net profit surged 131.08% to Rs 16.43 crore on 30.90% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 103.02 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 20.48 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 99.61% from Rs 10.26 crore in the same quarters last year.

In Q3 FY25, regulated market business revenues stood at Rs 70.2 crore, registering a growth of 2.5% compared to Rs 68.4 crore in Q3 FY24. Emerging markets business revenues surged 289.3% to Rs 26.1 crore, up from Rs 6.7 crore in Q3 FY24.

 

EBITDA in Q3 FY25 soared 92% to Rs 29.1 crore as compared to Rs 15.2 crore reported in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin improved 27.3% during the quarter as against 19.2% in the same quarter previous year.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit rallied 117.86% to Rs 40.37 crore on 153.43% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 284.04 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Swapnil Shah, managing director of Senores Pharmaceuticals, said, We are pleased to report strong performance for Q3 and 9MFY25, driven by our strategy of developing niche products for regulated markets and expanding our CDMO/CMO operations. At the same time, we have continued to grow our presence and product portfolio in emerging markets.

Also Read

Australian Open 2025

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aryna Sabalenka takes the 1st set against Paula Badosa

Adani

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Net profit jumps 80% to Rs 625 crore

Bharat Mobility Auto Expo

Maruti to Mercedes: Top 10 sedans revealed at Bharat Mobility Auto Expo

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off day's high, up 100pts; Nifty holds 23,200; UltraTech zooms 7%

Uber

CCPA notices sent to Ola, Uber over Android-iOS fare differences: Joshi

In Regulated Markets, robust growth in the CDMO/CMO segment was partlyoffset by a softer performance in the Marketed Products segment, which wasimpacted by the high base of Q3FY24. The consolidation of acquired businesses has resulted in strong growth in the Emerging Markets segment for Q3FY25. Year-on-year, the Regulated Markets and Emerging Markets businesses grew by approximately 100% and over 10 times, respectively, for 9MFY25.

In 9M FY25, we launched one new product and received ANDA approval forfive products in the Regulated Markets business, bringing our total ANDA approvals to 24.

We are seeing significant traction and scale-up in our CDMO/CMO segment. Currently, we manufacture 21 products in this business and expect faster growth with the addition of new products, customers, and increased wallet share from existing customers. We remain focused on executing our business strategies across segments and are confident that healthy growth will continue in the year ahead.

Senores Pharmaceuticals gaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products, predominantly for the regulated markets of the US, Canada, and United Kingdom across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms, with a presence in emerging markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alivus Life jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 137 cr

Alivus Life jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 137 cr

Paras Defence to set up India's first optics park in Maharashtra

Paras Defence to set up India's first optics park in Maharashtra

Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 141.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 141.97% in the December 2024 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 17.30% in the December 2024 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 17.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon