Senores Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablet

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Senores Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for marketing Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablet USP, 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg.

Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablet is the combination tablet of metoprolol tartrate, a beta adrenoceptor blocker and hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), a thiazide diuretic, indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events, primarily strokes and myocardial infarctions.

According to IQVIA and Symphony sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2024, the Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablet USP, 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $ 6 million and $ 10 million respectively.

 

Senores' current portfolio includes 24 ANDA products that are permitted for distribution in the USA. In addition to these internal filings, Senores is actively seeking external development collaborations to augment and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

