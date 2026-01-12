Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex drops 353 pts; media shares decline for 3rd day

Sensex drops 353 pts; media shares decline for 3rd day

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:08 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the morning trade, pressured by escalating geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns over potential U.S. tariff hikes. Investor sentiment remained cautious as the Q3 earnings season kicked off, with market participants closely tracking corporate performance and outlook amid global uncertainties.

The Nifty traded below the 25,600 level, while media shares extended losses for a third consecutive trading session.

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 352.53 points or 0.43% to 83,216.75. The Nifty 50 index added 94.40 points or 0.37% to 25,589.35.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.71% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 1%.

 

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,054 shares rose and 2,767 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 6.77% to 11.67.

Also Read

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) share price

Avenue Supermarts rises 3% post Q3, pares gains later; analysts weigh

Stock Market LIVE, January 12, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts; Nifty near 25,550; SMIDs fall; auto, realty shares drag

Stranger Things” theme and wallpapers

Samsung releases limited-time 'Stranger Things' theme for Galaxy devices

Isro

Isro's PSLV-C62 lifts off with Earth observation satellite, 14 payloads

Trump

'Woman was very disrespectful': Trump on Minneapolis shooting by ICE agent

Result Today:

Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.46%), HCL Technologies (down 0.42%), Anand Rathi Wealth (down 0.89%), GTPL Hathway (down 0.41%), Gujarat Hotels (down 2.67%), Lotus Chocolate Company (down 2.30%), Maharashtra Scooters (down 5.24%), OK Play India (up 1.30%) and Tierra Agrotech (down 1.16%) will release their quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 1.59% to 1,402.70. The index dropped 3.76% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Tips Music (down 1.29%), Sun TV Network (down 1.09%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.07%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.97%), Saregama India (down 0.42%) and PVR Inox (down 0.40%) declined.

On the other hand, Prime Focus (up 0.56%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.10%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Saatvik Green Energy declined 1.73%. The companys material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, secured an order worth Rs 13.8 crore from a renowned independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.

Signatureglobal (India) dropped 5.59% after the company reported a 27% decline in pre-sales to Rs 20,200 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with 27,700 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers drift lower in early trade; VIX surges 8.07%

Barometers drift lower in early trade; VIX surges 8.07%

GIFT Nifty indicates red opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty indicates red opening for key indices

INR lingers beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark

INR lingers beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark

KP Green Engineering secures telecom infra work orders of Rs 819 cr

KP Green Engineering secures telecom infra work orders of Rs 819 cr

Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 4,960 cr for land acquisition and capacity expansion

Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 4,960 cr for land acquisition and capacity expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran ProtestsPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance