KP Green Engineering secures telecom infra work orders of Rs 819 cr

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

From Bharat Sanchar Nigam

KP Green Engineering has received landmark advance work orders from Bharat Sanchar Nigam for execution of telecom infrastructure works under the 4G Saturation Project / BOP-BIP, aggregating to Rs 819 crore (incl. GST).

First Advance Work Order pertains to Cluster C comprising Maharashtra Circle and Goa, with an order value of Rs 483 crore (including GST), while the second Advance Work Order pertains to Cluster J comprising Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with an order value of Rs 336 crore (including GST). The scope of work under both Advance Work Orders includes supply and erection of Ground Based Towers (GBT), acting as an Infrastructure as a Service Provider (IaaSP) for supply and installation of allied telecom infrastructure items, and operation and maintenance (O&M) of the sites for a period of five (5) years, extendable by a further period of five (5) years under 4G Saturation Project/ BOP-BIP, in accordance with BSNL's technical specifications and project requirements.

 

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

