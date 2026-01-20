Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex drops over 567 pts; media shares slide

Sensex drops over 567 pts; media shares slide

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with major cuts in mid-afternoon trade amid the expiry of F&O contracts on the NSE. The Nifty slipped below the 25,400 level after hitting an intraday high of 25,585 in early trade. Investors are closely tracking the ongoing Q3 earnings season and developments from the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. Media shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 567.07 points or 0.68% to 82,679.11. The Nifty 50 index lost 206.55 points or 0.81% to 25,380.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 2.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 2.29%.

 

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,179 shares rose and 3,043 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty media index declined 1.15% to 1,368.70. The index jumped 3.3% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

Elon Musk

Musk reignites feud with Ryanair CEO, asks if he should buy the airline

Embassy Developments

Embassy Developments to invest ₹7,000 crore in Mumbai housing market

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 570 points; Nifty below 25,400; Jindal Saw up 5%, Hindustan Zinc 5%

Jony Ive, Sam Altman, io, OpenAI

Jony Ive and OpenAI's first AI gadget may launch in 2026: What to expect

ITC hotels

ITC Hotels Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 9.4% to ₹235 cr, revenue up 22%

Prime Focus (down 4.9%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 4.28%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 3.94%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 3.88%), Saregama India (down 3.57%), PVR Inox (down 2.84%), D B Corp (down 0.84%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.06% to 6.680 as compared with the previous close of 6.684.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.9400 compared with its close of 90.9000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 1.76% to Rs 1,50,008.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.51% to 98.53.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 1.13% to 4.281.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2025 settlement declined 59 cents or 0.92% to $63.54 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Punjab National Bank fell 2%. The company reported a 13.1% rise in net profit to Rs 5,100 crore on a 7.2% increase in total income to Rs 37,253 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) declined 4.86% after the company reported a net loss of Rs 150.43 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 315.11 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 11.6% YoY to Rs 294.31 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 84.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 84.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 56.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 56.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharat Rasayan Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Senores Pharma slumps as Q3 PAT slides 2% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Senores Pharma slumps as Q3 PAT slides 2% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Jindal Saw surges over 20% in two days on robust sequential Q3 performance

Jindal Saw surges over 20% in two days on robust sequential Q3 performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today