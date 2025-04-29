Sensex, Nifty pare gains; oil & gas stocks climb for 2nd day

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 19.51 points or 0.03% to 80,196.81. The Nifty 50 index fell 13.45 points or 0.06% to 24,315.05.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.23%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,891 shares rose and 1,534 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.
Earnings Today:
Bajaj Finance (down 0.86%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.23%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.31%), Ambuja Cements (up 0.24%), Vishal Mega Mart (up 0.65%), Ceat (up 0.60%), Fedbank Financial Services (up 1.86%), Five-Star Business Finance (down 0.14%), IndiaMART InterMESH (up 0.98%), Jana Small Finance Bank (up 0.57%), Praj Industries (up 0.64%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.59%), Schaeffler India (up 0.72%), Shoppers Stop (down 0.74%), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (up 0.42%), and Trent (up 1.24%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.83% to 11,224.60. The index added 0.83% in the second consecutive trading sessions.
Aegis Logistics (up 2.66%), Indraprastha Gas (up 1.97%), Reliance Industries (up 1.37%), GAIL (India) (up 1.31%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.27%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 0.91%), Oil India (up 0.75%), Gujarat Gas (up 0.49%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.46%) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 0.4%) added.
On the other hand, Castrol India (down 2.17%) and Adani Total Gas (down 0.58%) moved lower.
Adani Total Gas fell 0.58%. The company reported a 9.65% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 149.38 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 165.34 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 14.57% YoY to Rs 1,335.85 crore for the quarter ending 31 March 2025, driven by higher volume, primarily in the CNG segment.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Oberoi Realty fell 1.96% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 45.03% to Rs 433.17 crore on a 12.52% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,150.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
UCO Bank jumped 5.66% after the banks standalone net profit rose 24.1% to Rs 652.43 crore on a 16.5% increase in total income to Rs 8,136.79 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Coforge added 1.15% after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Coforge U.K. had entered into a share purchase agreement with Sapiens UK for the sale and transfer of the entirety of shareholding held by it in Coforge Advantage Go.
