Globale Tessile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Diamines & Chemicals Ltd, Shekhawati Industries Ltd and Shah Metacorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 December 2025.
Globale Tessile Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 14.64 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1824 shares in the past one month.
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 32.46. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4311 shares in the past one month.
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd surged 16.15% to Rs 296.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1901 shares in the past one month.
Shekhawati Industries Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 20.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6568 shares in the past one month.
Shah Metacorp Ltd added 9.50% to Rs 4.38. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.
