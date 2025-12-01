Monday, December 01, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globale Tessile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Globale Tessile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Diamines & Chemicals Ltd, Shekhawati Industries Ltd and Shah Metacorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 December 2025.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Diamines & Chemicals Ltd, Shekhawati Industries Ltd and Shah Metacorp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 December 2025.

Globale Tessile Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 14.64 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1824 shares in the past one month.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 32.46. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4311 shares in the past one month.

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd surged 16.15% to Rs 296.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1901 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 1, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat; Nifty below 26,200; Rupee records new low

stock markets, trading

Here's why Dynamic Cables share price is buzzing in trade on December 1

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM Sitharaman introduces GST reform bill in LS amid ruckus

Aequs IPO

Aequs IPO opens Dec 3: Know key strengths, risks before you invest

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma launches blockbuster plaque psoriasis drug Ilumya in India

Shekhawati Industries Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 20.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6568 shares in the past one month.

Shah Metacorp Ltd added 9.50% to Rs 4.38. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wockhardt Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Wockhardt Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index losing ground around a two-week low

Dollar index losing ground around a two-week low

Government of India and ADB sign loans worth $800 million for development projects

Government of India and ADB sign loans worth $800 million for development projects

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Ashok Leyland gains after November sales jump 29% YoY to 18,272 units

Ashok Leyland gains after November sales jump 29% YoY to 18,272 units

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon